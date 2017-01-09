Defrag Tools #172 - Application Hangs

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder talk about Application Hangs. We collect a dump of a process and debug it with the Debugging Tools for Windows.

Resources:

Defrag Tools: #24 - WinDbg - Critical Sections

Defrag Tools: #25 - WinDbg - Events

Defrag Tools: #26 - WinDbg - Semaphores, Mutexes and Timers

Timeline:

[00:00] Happy New Year!

[01:20] Tools for Application Hang analysis

[02:36] Analyze Wait Chain in Task Manager

[04:36] Sysinternals ProcDump

[07:00] Thread List: ~

[07:34] Call Stack of each thread: ~*k

[08:28] Unique Call Stacks (filtering): !uniqstack

[11:26] Call Stacks (with N+ frames): !pde.deep [N]

[12:40] Call Stacks (with N+ frames) not on a wait: !pde.busy [N]

[15:20] Demo Apps and PDE are on the Defrag Tools OneDrive

[17:45] View Critical Section Locking: !locks

[21:48] Conclusion

Email us your questions and comments to defragtools@microsoft.com