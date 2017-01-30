Defrag Tools #173 - Troubleshooting with the Windows Sysinternals Tools, 2nd Edition

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder are joined by Aaron Margosis, the co-author of the Sysinternals book -- now in its 2nd Edition!

Troubleshooting with the Windows Sysinternals Tools, 2nd Edition

Resources:

Defrag Tools: #81 - Aaron Margosis

Windows Sysinternals Administrator's Reference

Troubleshooting with the Windows Sysinternals Tools, 2nd Edition

Aaron Margosis' Non-Admin, App-Compat and Sysinternals WebLog