Defrag Tools #173 - Troubleshooting with the Windows Sysinternals Tools, 2nd Edition
Description
In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder are joined by Aaron Margosis, the co-author of the Sysinternals book -- now in its 2nd Edition!
Resources:
Defrag Tools: #81 - Aaron Margosis
Windows Sysinternals Administrator's Reference
Aaron Margosis' Non-Admin, App-Compat and Sysinternals WebLog
