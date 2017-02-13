Defrag Tools #174 - Security Baseline, Policy Analyzer and LGPO
Description
In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder are joined by Aaron Margosis. We talk about the Security Baseline for Windows 10. We also look at the Policy Analyzer and Local Group Policy Objects (LGPO) tools.
Resources:
Microsoft Security Guidance Blog
Policy Analyzer v3.1
Local Group Policy Objects (LGPO)
Aaron Margosis' Non-Admin, App-Compat and Sysinternals WebLog
Troubleshooting with the Windows Sysinternals Tools, 2nd Edition
