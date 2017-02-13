Sign in to queue
Defrag Tools

Defrag Tools #174 - Security Baseline, Policy Analyzer and LGPO

Play Defrag Tools #174 - Security Baseline, Policy Analyzer and LGPO

Description

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder are joined by Aaron Margosis. We talk about the Security Baseline for Windows 10. We also look at the Policy Analyzer and Local Group Policy Objects (LGPO) tools.

Resources:
Microsoft Security Guidance Blog
Policy Analyzer v3.1
Local Group Policy Objects (LGPO)
Aaron Margosis' Non-Admin, App-Compat and Sysinternals WebLog
Troubleshooting with the Windows Sysinternals Tools, 2nd Edition

Group Policy, Security

