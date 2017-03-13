Sign in to queue
Defrag Tools

Defrag Tools #176 - CMD and PowerShell Context Menus

Play Defrag Tools #176 - CMD and PowerShell Context Menus

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder delve into the way the Shell uses the registry to provide the Right-Click behavior of a (File Explorer) Folder.

We add sub-menus to the Directory context menu, allowing a Command Prompt or PowerShell prompt to be opened in the current folder, either elevated and non-elevated.

The registry file created is provided on Andrew's MSDN blog (Where in the API is Andrew Richards?), and the Defrag Tools OneDrive.

Resources:
Enhancing the "Open Command Prompt here" Context Menu experience (Andrew's MSDN blog)
Creating Shortcut Menu Handlers (MSDN)

 

Tags:

PowerShell, shell, Command Line, registry

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents