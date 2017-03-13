Defrag Tools #176 - CMD and PowerShell Context Menus

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder delve into the way the Shell uses the registry to provide the Right-Click behavior of a (File Explorer) Folder.

We add sub-menus to the Directory context menu, allowing a Command Prompt or PowerShell prompt to be opened in the current folder, either elevated and non-elevated.

The registry file created is provided on Andrew's MSDN blog (Where in the API is Andrew Richards?), and the Defrag Tools OneDrive.

Resources:

Enhancing the "Open Command Prompt here" Context Menu experience (Andrew's MSDN blog)

Creating Shortcut Menu Handlers (MSDN)