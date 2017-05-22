Defrag Tools #177 - Windows Internals 7th Edition Part 1

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder are joined by Alex Ionescu and Pavel Yosifovich, authors of the Windows Internals 7th Edition Part 1 book.

We talk to Alex in the Channel 9 Studio and to Pavel over Skype from Israel. We cover the history of the Windows Internals book series, Alex's involvement in writing the 6th Edition and their co-authorship of the 7th Edition.

The Windows Internals 7th Edition Part 1 is based on Windows 10 Curators Update, and is a must-have for any Troubleshooter or Developer!

The Part 1 book covers: