Defrag Tools #177 - Windows Internals 7th Edition Part 1
In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder are joined by Alex Ionescu and Pavel Yosifovich, authors of the Windows Internals 7th Edition Part 1 book.
We talk to Alex in the Channel 9 Studio and to Pavel over Skype from Israel. We cover the history of the Windows Internals book series, Alex's involvement in writing the 6th Edition and their co-authorship of the 7th Edition.
The Windows Internals 7th Edition Part 1 is based on Windows 10 Curators Update, and is a must-have for any Troubleshooter or Developer!
The Part 1 book covers:
- Understand Windows system architecture and its most important entities, such as processes and threads
- Examine how processes manage resources and threads scheduled for execution inside processes
- Observe how Windows manages virtual and physical memory
- Dig into the Windows I/O system and see how device drivers work and integrate with the rest of the system
- Go inside the Windows security model to see how it manages access, auditing, and authorization, and learn about the new mechanisms in Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016
