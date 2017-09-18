Defrag Tools #184 - JavaScript in WinDbg Preview
Description
In this episode of Defrag Tools, we continue our series on the new WinDbg Preview. Andrew Richards is joined by Bill Messmer to talk about the updated scripting engine.
The Discussion
-
Hello!
I want to report an WinDbg-issue concerning the execution
of a javascript-function as a breakpoint-command.
This observation was made in WinDbg 10.0.16267.1000 X86
and also in the current WinDbg Preview
with a native C++ program.
++++ Test Setup ++++
In my javascript-file I have the following function:
function test()
{
var ctl = host.namespace.Debugger.Utility.Control;
host.diagnostics.debugLog(">>> Test\n");
ctl.ExecuteCommand("g");
}
Then I define a breakpoint-command to call this javascript-function:
bs 0 "dx @$scriptContents.test()"
++++ Test Result ++++
The output ">>> Test" is only shown the first time
when breakpoint 0 is hit.
Subsequently hitting breakpoint 0 does not
produce any output.
--> WinDbg:
After several hits, windbg breaks at breakpoint 0.
When I stop the debug process (Shift-F5)
WinDbg crashes in ChakraCore.
--> WinDbg Preview: stack overflow
++++ Remarks ++++
1) Doing the analogous test with "old style" windbg-commands works:
bs 0 ".printf \">>> Test\\n\";g;"
2) Calling javascript-functions as in the test-scenario above worked in previous versions of WinDbg.
++++ Questions ++++
1) Can you reproduce this issue on your site ?
2) Is it legal to use javascript-functions in this way ?
Your feedback is greatly appreciated! (I posted this issue to
windbgfb@microsoft.com but did not get a feedback.)
Kind/Best regards,
Hannes
-
@dbgeek: To make sure the debugger team gets this and can track it appropriately, it's probably best to submit this report via the Feedback Hub from WinDbg Preview.