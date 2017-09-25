Defrag Tools #185 - Time Travel Debugging - Introduction
In this episode of Defrag Tools, Chad Beeder is joined by James Pinkerton and Ivette Carreras to introduce a new feature of WinDbg Preview: Time Travel Debugging (TTD).
Related Links:
WinDbg Preview (download from Microsoft Store)
Time Travel Debugging Overview (Online documentation)
Debugging Tools for Windows Blog
Timeline:
[00:00] Introductions
[00:54] Introducing Time Travel Debugging (TTD)
[05:06] Tracing
[07:33] Debugging Forwards
[09:23] Debugging Backwards!
[13:31] Data is available
[17:20] Great for Customer Support
[19:11] Email us at defragtools@microsoft.com
The Discussion
-
Great job!!! How can we open trace file in old WinDbg?
-
@AndreyBazhan: This feature is only available in the new WinDbg Preview.
-
@ChadBeeder: Maybe there is some hidden switch :) , because in this video https://channel9.msdn.com/posts/Troubleshooting-Windows-Issues-2010 (11 min) a trace file is opened in old WinDbg.
-
@AndreyBazhan: As I alluded to in the video, we've had this technology available in internal Microsoft builds of the debugger for some time. We are making it public for the first time in WinDbg Preview.
-
@ChadBeeder: I see, thanks!