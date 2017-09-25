In this episode of Defrag Tools, Chad Beeder is joined by James Pinkerton and Ivette Carreras to introduce a new feature of WinDbg Preview: Time Travel Debugging (TTD).

WinDbg Preview (download from Microsoft Store)

Time Travel Debugging Overview (Online documentation)

Debugging Tools for Windows Blog

[00:00] Introductions

[00:54] Introducing Time Travel Debugging (TTD)

[05:06] Tracing

[07:33] Debugging Forwards

[09:23] Debugging Backwards!

[13:31] Data is available

[17:20] Great for Customer Support

