Defrag Tools #185 - Time Travel Debugging - Introduction

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Chad Beeder is joined by James Pinkerton and Ivette Carreras to introduce a new feature of WinDbg Preview: Time Travel Debugging (TTD).

WinDbg Preview (download from Microsoft Store)
Time Travel Debugging Overview (Online documentation)
Debugging Tools for Windows Blog

[00:00] Introductions
[00:54] Introducing Time Travel Debugging (TTD)
[05:06] Tracing
[07:33] Debugging Forwards
[09:23] Debugging Backwards!
[13:31] Data is available
[17:20] Great for Customer Support
[19:11] Email us at defragtools@microsoft.com

Debugging, Development, WinDbg

