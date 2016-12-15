Getting Started Hacking AR parrot drone

Guada Casuso is joined with Bahram on the show to talk about hacking the AR Parrot drone.

In this session, Bahram walks Guada through how to hack the AR Parrot by pushing commands to it from code.

FAA Certification:

Starting this year, the FAA (https://www.faa.gov/) is requiring UAVs Remote Pilots to get certified: https://www.faa.gov/uas/getting_started/fly_for_work_business/becoming_a_pilot/

Exams need to be taken at any of the certified test centers https://3dr.com/faa/drone-test-centers/ and you will have 2 hours to answer 63 / 65 questions. You need 70% of them correctly answered to approval.

You have several resources to prepare in the FAA site and we also recommend you to check it out:

3DR Site - FAA Part 107 - Remote Drone Pilot License Resources

https://3dr.com/faa/

Questions to practice the tests:

https://3dr.com/faa/drone-practice-tests/

You will notice that questions are around Regulation, Weather, Aerial Space and Common Sense J

Weather – Metar and TAF

https://www.aviationweather.gov/metar

After you complete the exam you need to register in the IACRA site and follow the last steps for the process. Mainly filling an application for the Remote Pilot License.

If all is good, after they approve you will be a UAS Certified Pilot. Good Luck!

The Drones Garage Show, a showcase produced by the Drones Chapter of the Microsoft Garage. Our goal is to create a community of people excited about drones and their possibilities. We will explore many aspects of working with drones including FPV racing, aerial photography, and programming.

