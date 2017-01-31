Sign in to queue
Drones Garage

Interview with the FPV Podcast Crew

Play Interview with the FPV Podcast Crew

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode, chapter lead Jacob is joined by Wai and Elvan the hosts of the FPV Podcast.  

Links: 

The guys at the FPV Podcast have some giveaways going on and and event you should all know about.  Go check them out:

 

Contact Us:

Tag:

Drone

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      NETSTATINFO

      Drone flight scheduler, viewer, pilot, control, etc. via @Surface & Virtual Desktop, unparalleled usage....  Currently via @DJI Phantom 4 & 3 with mod Nikon 360 = 360 Arial  footage without the chopper.  Drone racing....that's scary...haha.  Cars and boats, maybe.  Drone's I cant do that (I cant go for that, nooooooo!, I cant go for that. :), due to pricing.  Like Wai & Dotter said.

      Flex cable connector to flexible HDMI or Flex cable connector to Micro USB. 

    Add Your 2 Cents