Interview with the FPV Podcast Crew
Description
In this episode, chapter lead Jacob is joined by Wai and Elvan the hosts of the FPV Podcast.
Links:
The guys at the FPV Podcast have some giveaways going on and and event you should all know about. Go check them out:
- The Annoucement
- YouTube - youtu.be/E0Jnc9Nl84U
- Instagram - www.instagram.com/p/BP6YA3UBsry/
- Facebook -www.facebook.com/groups/fpvpodcast/
Contact Us:
- Via #DronesGarage
- Follow @Go4itYoda
The Discussion
Drone flight scheduler, viewer, pilot, control, etc. via @Surface & Virtual Desktop, unparalleled usage.... Currently via @DJI Phantom 4 & 3 with mod Nikon 360 = 360 Arial footage without the chopper. Drone racing....that's scary...haha. Cars and boats, maybe. Drone's I cant do that (I cant go for that, nooooooo!, I cant go for that. :), due to pricing. Like Wai & Dotter said.
Flex cable connector to flexible HDMI or Flex cable connector to Micro USB.