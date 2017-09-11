Interview With Vidya Srinivasan, Engineer Singer and Speaker

Vidya Srinivasan is a Program Manager at Microsoft working on SharePoint and Office 365- the most popular content collaboration and productivity suite in the world. She holds a Bachelors and Master's degree in Computer Science and loves to tinker with tech to hack-for-good. Vidya is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in tech, and has been a part of the Grace Hopper Conference Leadership since 2014 chairing technical and career tracks. She has spoken about many technical and career topics in varied settings including panels, presentations, podcasts, keynotes and guest lectures.

Vidya holds a professional degree in Indian classical music and performs with local bands in Seattle to raise funds for nonprofit organizations. Three years into her career in tech, Vidya was profiled by Microsoft for pursuing a multidimensional career by combining her love for engineering, singing, hacking, and speaking. She is a new mom and was featured by Forbes twice for defying stereotypes as a pregnant woman in tech. More recently, she was inducted in the alumni Hall of Fame by North Carolina State University as a CSC Young Alumni Award winner. Get in touch with Vidya at www.vidyasrinivasan.info

GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.

