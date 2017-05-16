Interview with Audrey Colle, Engineering Manager at Microsoft

Audrey Colle just celebrated 17 years at Microsoft. She worked in many business units from speech recognition, communication APIs, Bing ranking, Advertising platform, Data Group and is now an engineering manager in the AzureCAT team (Customer Advisory Team). She has a passion for big data and analysis and loves learning every day. With her husband and their 2 kids, they love all the outdoor the northwest offers (skiing, hiking, backpacking) as well as discovering the world (latest big adventure was their sabbatical backpacking Peru, Bolivia and Chili for 10 weeks). As an active volunteer, she mentors and sponsors a bright strong woman in Kenya through a fantastic organization GGBC.

GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.

