Interview with Charlotte Yarkoni, Corporate Vice President Growth and Ecosystem at Microsoft

In this episode, Soumow sits with Charlotte Yarkoni, Corporate Vice President of the newly created Growth and Ecosystem division at Microsoft. Charlotte talks about growth and adoption of Azure and her career journey and the different roles she has held in her career.

GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.

