Interview with Joy Chick, Corporate Vice President for the Identity Division at Microsoft

Soumow sits with Joy Chik, Corporate Vice President for the Identity Division in Microsoft's Cloud + Enterprise group. Joy's team is responsible for Active Directory, Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Account (MSA), Microsoft Graph, Identity Protection and Identity Management suites which are delivered to customers as cloud services or on-premises products.

GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.

