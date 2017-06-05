Sign in to queue
GALs

Interview with Natallia Dzenisenka

In this episode, Kaitlin sits down with Natallia Dzenisenka, a young Software Architect. Natallia shares her story and tells young people how to achieve professional success

Community, women in tech

