Interview with Ross Smith, Director Skype for Good
Description
Soumow sits with Ross Smith, Director Skype for Good.
Ross is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and blogger.
Author of The Practical Guide to Defect Prevention and holds seven patents.
He has worked at Microsoft for over 25 years and is a Principal Group Engineering Manager.
He is a member of the Leadership Council for the Anita Borg Institute, co-chair for Grace Hopper Organizational Transformation track.
He is a member of ABI Local in Seattle, and part of the gender partner LT and "male ally" panel discussions at the IEEE Women in Technology and National Center for Women in Technology (NCWIT) Summit and TechCrunch. Work with iUrbanTeen and Native Americans at Microsoft. Developed 42projects to promote cultural change, develop organizational trust and improve the lives of the managed.
To help develop the next generation's interest in STEAM, he works with the Skype in the Classroom program and events like this recent day at Microsoft .
He was invited to the White House for discussion on women in STEM. Keynote speaker for the ARTBA's Transovation 2014-2016.
The work of his teams have been mentioned in Forbes, The Economist, the Wall Street Journal, PSFK, the American Journal of Play, Harvard Business Review, and the London School of Business. He is a blogger for SHRM has worked on Skype Translator
Check out the local Grace Hopper event, here is a link
https://community.anitab.org/event/abi-seattle-presents-ghc1-seattle/
GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.
Share
Download
More episodes in this series
Interview with Beth Pan Software Engineer on the MVA Team
Related episodes
Interview With Vidya Srinivasan, Engineer Singer and Speaker
Meet Lili Cheng, Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Research
Interview with Irina Frumkin, Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft
Interview with Tara Roth, Corporate Vice President, Office Customer Success Engineering at…
Channel 9: subscribe to show feature!
Interview with Joy Chik, Corporate Vice President for the Identity Division at Microsoft
Interview with Cindy Alvarez, Author and Design Researcher at Microsoft
Interview with Charlotte Yarkoni, Corporate Vice President Growth and Ecosystem at…
Interview with Audrey Colle, Engineering Manager at Microsoft
Interview with Julia Liuson, Corporate Vice President of Visual Studio and .NET
The Discussion
-
salam...
I NEED APPLICATION or auto run template FOR SCHOOL MANAGER TO HELP US STUDENT DEGREE & kart elt..