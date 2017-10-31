Interview with Ross Smith, Director Skype for Good

Soumow sits with Ross Smith, Director Skype for Good.

Ross is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and blogger.

Author of The Practical Guide to Defect Prevention and holds seven patents.

He has worked at Microsoft for over 25 years and is a Principal Group Engineering Manager.

He is a member of the Leadership Council for the Anita Borg Institute, co-chair for Grace Hopper Organizational Transformation track.

He is a member of ABI Local in Seattle, and part of the gender partner LT and "male ally" panel discussions at the IEEE Women in Technology and National Center for Women in ​Technology (NCWIT) Summit and TechCrunch. Work with iUrbanTeen and Native Americans at Microsoft. Developed 42projects to promote cultural change, develop organizational trust and improve the lives of the managed.

To help develop the next generation's interest in STEAM, he works with the Skype in the Classroom program and events like this recent day at Microsoft .

He was invited to the White House for discussion on women in STEM. Keynote speaker for the ARTBA's Transovation 2014-2016.

The work of his teams have been mentioned in Forbes, The Economist, the Wall Street Journal, PSFK, the American Journal of Play, Harvard Business Review, and the London School of Business. He is a blogger for SHRM has worked on Skype Translator

Check out the local Grace Hopper event, here is a link

https://community.anitab.org/event/abi-seattle-presents-ghc1-seattle/

GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.

