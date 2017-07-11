Interview with Tara Roth, Corporate Vice President, Office Customer Success Engineering at Microsoft

Soumow meets with Tara Roth, the Corporate Vice President of the Customer Success Engineering group, within the Office Product Group Organization. Improving the customer experience is Tara's top priority. Her super power is making our software something customers love using, not just something they have to use. When she isn't making the Office products better, you can find her in the mountains skiing or on the water boating with her family.

GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.

