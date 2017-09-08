Meet Lili Cheng, Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Research

Lili Cheng is responsible for Microsoft's AI Developer services such as Bot Framework and Cognitive Services

Within Microsoft, Cheng has diverse talent. She founded the Social Computing Group in Microsoft Research & Future Social Experiences (FUSE) Labs, was the Director of User Experience for Microsoft Windows, and innovated on technical infrastructure in the areas of real time data and search, including: real-time ingestion of Facebook and Twitter firehose data on Microsoft Azure; desktop search which unified the Windows and Office search indexes for Windows, and core search technologies for Office 365.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Cheng worked in Apple Computer's Advanced Technology Group on the User Interface research team, where she focused on QuickTime Conferencing and QuickTime VR. Her first career was as an architect in Tokyo and Los Angeles for Nihon Sekkei, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill on commercial urban design and large-scale building projects. She continues to maintain her architect's license with an eye towards inventing new ways for people to interact online. She has also taught design at NYU and Harvard University.

GALs is a show about the women who work in Tech (at Microsoft or outside) from three ladies that currently work on the Channel 9 team. Golnaz Alibeigi, Soumow Atitallah, and Kaitlin McKinnon have started a new series featuring women in Tech who work in development, management, marketing and research who have interesting stories to share about their success in the industry and ideas on how to grow diversity in IT.

