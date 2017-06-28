Episode 3: England - Interview with Evelina Gabasova

In this episode of the MVP Show, we head to Cambridge, England, to visit post-doctoral researcher at MRC Cancer Unit, at the University of Cambridge, speaker and Microsoft MVP, Evelina Gabasova. We also had the chance to explore Cambridge, a university city, and the county town of Cambridgeshire, England, on the River Cam, about 50 miles north of London. The University of Cambridge was founded in 1209, a year after I was born. It is one of the top five universities in the world. I was lucky to stop in so she could drop the knowledge on data science, and educate me on an awesome data exploratory feature on Azure among other things. Watch the video to find out more!