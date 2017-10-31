Episode 5: Norway - Iris Classon

In this episode of the MVP Show, Seth met with Iris Classon in her hometown of Stavanger, Norway. At a quaint coffee shop in the charming Fargegaten/Øvre Holmegate (Upper Holm Street/Color Street), Iris talked about microservice deployment models, security, and multitenant authentication. After talking about the cloud, Seth felt awe-inspired to deploy to the cloud himself! Up to the clouds above, Iris took Seth to Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) where they talked about her life before becoming a developer, some of her first projects, and Seth's fitness abilities.

