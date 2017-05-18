Managing Software Development - Eric Brechner
Description
Welcome to our new show "managing software development'. In this show we will be exploring the best practices, process's, tools, and philosophy of management.
We will be speaking with Dev Managers, Directors and other industry leaders about managing large scale software projects.
This show is not only for managers but for anyone who is aspiring to be a manager.
