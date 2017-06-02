New Windows Mixed Reality Headsets from ASUS and Dell Shown at Computex 2017

Microsoft's Peter Han shows off the latest Windows Mixed Reality headset designs from ASUS, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and HP during the Microsoft Keynote at Computex 2017. These headsets, coming to market this holiday, use Microsoft's platform to enable a single and consistent user interface, standardized inputs, and a universal app platform for developers.

