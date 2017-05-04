This week, we speak with Alfonso García-Caro about Fable, the fabulous F# to JavaScript compiler.

Fable website: http://fable.io/

Fable REPL: http://fable.io/repl.html

Awesome Fable, a list of Fable resources: https://github.com/kunjee17/awesome-fable

FableConf, Bordeaux Sept 22: First ever Fable conference! https://www.eventbrite.es/e/fableconf-bordeaux-tickets-34089709238

The Gamma Project: Disruptive project made with Fable for data-driven storytelling on the web https://thegamma.net/

Ionide: VS Code and Atom extension for F# made with Fable http://ionide.io/