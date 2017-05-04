Sign in to queue
On .NET

Alfonso García-Caro - Fable

Play Alfonso García-Caro - Fable

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

This week, we speak with Alfonso García-Caro about Fable, the fabulous F# to JavaScript compiler.

Fable website: http://fable.io/

Fable REPL: http://fable.io/repl.html

Awesome Fable, a list of Fable resources: https://github.com/kunjee17/awesome-fable

FableConf, Bordeaux Sept 22: First ever Fable conference! https://www.eventbrite.es/e/fableconf-bordeaux-tickets-34089709238

The Gamma Project: Disruptive project made with Fable for data-driven storytelling on the web https://thegamma.net/

Ionide: VS Code and Atom extension for F# made with Fable http://ionide.io/

Tags:

.NET, F#, JavaScript

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents