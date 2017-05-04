Alfonso García-Caro - Fable
Download this episode
Description
This week, we speak with Alfonso García-Caro about Fable, the fabulous F# to JavaScript compiler.
Fable website: http://fable.io/
Fable REPL: http://fable.io/repl.html
Awesome Fable, a list of Fable resources: https://github.com/kunjee17/awesome-fable
FableConf, Bordeaux Sept 22: First ever Fable conference! https://www.eventbrite.es/e/fableconf-bordeaux-tickets-34089709238
The Gamma Project: Disruptive project made with Fable for data-driven storytelling on the web https://thegamma.net/
Ionide: VS Code and Atom extension for F# made with Fable http://ionide.io/
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.