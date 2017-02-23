Eric Mellino - A .NET Core Game Engine and CrazyCore

This week we chat with Eric Mellino about his .NET Core game engine, and the game he built: CrazyCore! Watch a walk through and demo on Linux where we edit a level.

Eric's open source projects:

https://github.com/mellinoe/CrazyCore

https://github.com/mellinoe/ImGui.NET

https://github.com/mellinoe/Veldrid

Note: To see the actual graphics you should play the game! Alas, our screen capture recording does not do the graphics justice! See you next week, everyone.