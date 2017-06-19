Omer Raviv - OzCode
Description
During the Microsoft Build conference, we recorded a few interviews... This week, we're publishing the one we did with Omer Raviv, with a fantastic demo of OzCode, a debugging extension for Visual Studio that makes it a lot easier to debug Linq expressions, displays variable values right in the code editor, and much, much more. This is recommended watching for anyone who spends a lot of time in the debugger.
