During the Microsoft Build conference, we recorded a few interviews... This week, we're publishing the one we did with Omer Raviv, with a fantastic demo of OzCode, a debugging extension for Visual Studio that makes it a lot easier to debug Linq expressions, displays variable values right in the code editor, and much, much more. This is recommended watching for anyone who spends a lot of time in the debugger.

.NET, Visual Studio Debugger, Visual C#

