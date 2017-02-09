Sign in to queue
Phil Haack is our guest this week. He works for GitHub. Before that, he started ASP.NET MVC and NuGet at Microsoft.

Phil on Twitter: https://twitter.com/haacked

Phil's blog: http://haacked.com/

The gang of foreheads book: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/professional-aspnet-mvc-10-rob-conery/1100173351?ean=9780470384619&st=PLA&sid=BNB_DRS_Core+Shopping+Books_00000000

.NET, GitHub

