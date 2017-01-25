Sign in to queue
Public speaking with Scott Hanselman, Kendra Havens, Maria Naggaga Nakanwagi, Kasey Uhlenhuth, and Donovan Brown

Today we had Scott Hanselman, Kendra Havens, Maria Naggaga Nakanwagi, Kasey Uhlenhuth, and Donovan Brown in the studio and on Skype to talk about the challenges and rewards of speaking publicly.

Speaking Hacks: http://www.speakinghacks.com

Get involved in tech: http://www.getinvolvedintech.com/

Scott Hanselman: @shanselman, hanselman.com

Kendra Havens: @gotheap

Maria Naggaga Nakanwagi: @ladynaggaga

Kasey Uhlenhuth: @kuhlenhuth

Donovan Brown: @donovanbrownDonovanBrown.com

Note: Mitch Muenster (@MobileRez) was scheduled to be on today's show (and came up with the idea for the episode), but technical difficulties on our side prevented us from adding him to the show in time. We apologize for that, and will have Mitch again on a future show. You can also check out his previous appearance on the show: https://channel9.msdn.com/Shows/On-NET/Mitch-Muenster-Being-a-dev-with-autism.

.NET, speakers

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Jason Palmer

      Really interesting stuff, mank thanks.

    • User profile image
      hashhar

      Thanks a lot for this. This couldn't have come at a better time for me personally.

    • User profile image
      MichaelEP

      Thanks for this. I have just begun to do presentations to local meetups and there was some very useful information that I can learn from.

    • User profile image
      srkrathore

      Really nice and informative Video, Thanks Everyone in the panel.

    • User profile image
      Mustafa

      Very interesting and informative. Many Thanks!!!

    • User profile image
      VSC

      As an introvert, I've usually found stage presentation alright. The flow is mainly one way (presenter to audience). That's unlike round table meetings, where constantly shifting attention amongst all the participants, without any established norm for taking turns.. is almost instantaneous (think gigantic waterfall for introverts) energy drain.

      My tip: For social events, where hanging out for selfies with others is the norm now, whereas more extroverted presenters charge up with selfies, then come to present on stage (think closing bottom line), I try spending energy first on presentation (think keynote).

