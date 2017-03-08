Scott Hunter - .NET Core SDK
Description
Yesterday, we had a big product launch! Visual Studio 2017 is here, and with it come the releases of .NET Core SDK 1.0, and F# 4.1. Check out the posts for all the details:
- Announcing Visual Studio 2017 General Availability... and more by Julia Liuson.
- Visual Studio 2017: Productivity, Performance, and Partners by John Montgomery.
- Announcing .NET Core Tools 1.0 by Rich Lander.
- Announcing New ASP.NET Core and Web Development Features in Visual Studio 2017 by Jeffrey T. Fritz.
- Announcing F# 4.1 and the Visual F# Tools for Visual Studio 2017 by Phillip Carter.
- Better Apps Faster with Visual Studio 2017 and Xamarin by Miguel de Icaza.
- Productivity Power Tools for Visual Studio 2017 by Justin Clareburt.
