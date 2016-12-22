Another short interview from the MVP Summit, this time with Steve Smith. We're talking about ASP.NET Core and its documentation, that Steve has been contributing to, about his consulting activity, and about his Kickstarter-funded software craftsmanship calendar.

Steve's site: http://ardalis.com/

Software Craftsmanship Calendar Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/988315286/software-craftsmanship-2017-calendar

Testing controllers: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/aspnet/core/mvc/controllers/testing