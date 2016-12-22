Steve Smith
Download this episode
Description
Another short interview from the MVP Summit, this time with Steve Smith. We're talking about ASP.NET Core and its documentation, that Steve has been contributing to, about his consulting activity, and about his Kickstarter-funded software craftsmanship calendar.
Steve's site: http://ardalis.com/
Software Craftsmanship Calendar Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/988315286/software-craftsmanship-2017-calendar
Testing controllers: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/aspnet/core/mvc/controllers/testing
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.