Sign in to queue
Patch And Switch

88 - De-icer Hopsecutioner Vortex

Play 88 - De-icer Hopsecutioner Vortex

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream!  

It is the holidays and the audio engineer was out of town. Of course, that is when he is needed the most. Happy holidays from the crew at Patch and Switch! Looking forward to seeing you in 2017. 

What's this episodes topic?  We still don't know until the show starts, if it starts. We have some ideas on what to talk about - but the chatroom shapes the show!


Like us on Facebook!

Tags:

Azure, Cloud, Windows

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents