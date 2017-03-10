93 -Clownfish NAT Chiclids

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream!

Everyone is back in the bunker and we are talking tech. What did we chat about? You will have to download or stream and find out!

What's this episodes topic? We still don't know until the show starts, if it starts. We have some ideas on what to talk about - but the chatroom shapes the show!

Follow @PatchAndSwitch

Follow @JoeySnow

Follow @RicksterCDN

Like us on Facebook!