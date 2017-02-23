SQL Unplugged - February 2017 Edition
Rohan Kumar and Scott Klein are back LIVE on SQL Unplugged. Great topics (including SQL Server v.Next) and some great audience questions!
This show is your avenue for chatting with the individuals who own the relational database at Microsoft. Tune in each month as Scott and Rohan answer your questions and discuss the insights and inner workings of the SQL Server engineering team. Be sure to follow this show on Twitter (@SQLUnplugged) for updates and information on upcoming shows.
