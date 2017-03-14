DEVintersection Countdown Show on Mobile Development with Ryan Salva

Ryan Salva and Richard Campbell chat about the various approaches to mobile development today. Ryan talks about how you can use your existing skills in mobile development – if you love C#, you'll love working with the Xamarin framework to build iOS and Android applications. And if web is your thing, Ryan talks about building Cordova-based mobile applications using the Ionic framework. If you want to learn more about mobile development, come to DEVintersection, May 21-24 in Orlando at the Swan Hotel. Carl Franklin will be presenting an all-day workshop on Xamarin development – sign up today for a workshop package and you could go home with an XBOX ONE S! The spring 2016 sold out, so sign up today at www.devintersection.com