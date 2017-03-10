DEVintersection Countdown Show on .NET Core with Scott Hunter

Scott Hunter and Richard Campbell talk about the latest updates to .NET Core, including the feature complete version of the tooling that is part of the rollout of Visual Studio 2017. Scott talks about how developing in the open, largely on GitHub, has affected his team's development style and the interaction they have with the customers of the product – and that includes direct contributions to the project! You can meet Scott and many of his team at DEVintersection in Orlando at the Swan Hotel, May 21-24. The ASP.NET team is running a workshop on how to build ASP.NET applications – learn from the folks that make the product! And if you sign up for a workshop package today you can receive an XBOX ONE S. The spring 2016 sold out, so sign up today at www.devintersection.com