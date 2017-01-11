Defrag: New Year, New Defrag Show Episode!
Download this episode
Description
Microsoft tech troubleshooter extraordinaire Gov Maharaj and I help walk you through troubleshooting solutions to your tech support problems. If you have a problem you want to send us, you can use the Problem Step Recorder in Windows (see this for details on how) and send us the zip file to DefragShow@microsoft.com. We will also be checking comments for problems, but the email address will let us contact you if needed.
New Year, New Show, New C9 Studio Devices and New Gov and Larry Updates
[09:13] Help understanding Windows 10 bug sources
[17:02] What is the Microsoft Surface Data Eraser Tool?
[20:15] Help stopping "Rah-link Bluetooth Adapter driver"
[22:54] Windows 10 and a defaultuser0
[24:03] Removing Properties and Personal Information Metadata from Files
[25:41] Volume Notification does not appear when using Keyboard Volume keys
Pick of the Week:[28:28] Razer Stargazer, Unboxing: Razer Stargazer Windows Hello Compatible Webcam
Pick of the Week:[30:31] eero
Pick of the Week:[32:24] RT-AC5300
