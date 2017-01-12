The Ops Team #30 - 2017 and new team member
Description
The Ops Team is a (sometimes) weekly show where Technical Evangelists specializing in the Operational side of DevOps get together to give you the deets on their areas of expertise including: Microsoft Azure, On-premises datacenter technologies, Open Source tools/technologies, and Microservices.
Here's all the links and info on the topics we covered, along with the time stamps to jump to specific points in the video.
On-Prem Stuff with Matt McSpirit
- [04:33] - Microsoft Mechanics Server Videos
- [05:28] - Hyper-V 2016 Book
- [06:32] - Azure Stack PaaS Services
- [07:31] - Pluralsight course Getting Started Docker Datacenter
DevOps and OSS with Oguz Pastirmaci
- [10:10] - VSTS Remote Agent Cookbook
- [11:08] - New Azure Container Registry
- [12:27] - New SQL Server on Linux
- [13:42] - New Azure Cloud console
- [14:52] - Microsoft joins Linux foundation
DevOps with David Tesar
- [16:42] - New DEIS workflow quickstart guide on Azure Container Service + Kubernetes
- [17:45] - VSTS hosted Linux agent and Docker-based VSTS agent
- [19:20] - VSTS & TFS 2017 Release Management hits GA
- [20:13] - New Release management variable group
- [20:42] - New Microsoft Teams integration with VSTS Kanaban board
- [21:21] - VSTS team rooms deprecated
Azure Stuff with Osvaldo Daibert
