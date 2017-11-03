TWC9: 29 New HoloLens Markets, Behind Surface Pro LTE, Lots of Azure, Comic Ray Pyramid and more...
This week on Channel 9, Christina and guest host Jeremy Likness discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [02:01] Mixed Reality momentum continues in the Modern Workplace and Microsoft HoloLens expands to 29 new markets [Lorraine Bardeen]
- [03:08] Behind the design: An engineer’s tour of the new Surface Pro with LTE Advanced [Brandon Records]
- [04:20] Improve Azure SQL Database Performance with Automatic Tuning [Seth Juarez, Veljko Vasic]
- [05:07] Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Research take giant step towards eliminating network downtime [Victor Bahl]
- [06:03] Missed Azure OpenDev 10.2017? No worries. Watch the videos on-demand now! [Ashley McNamara]
- [06:41] Modernize existing .NET apps with Windows Containers and Azure [Cesar de la Torre]
- [07:50] Run book Run! From physical paper to executable online books [Jake VanderPlas, Shahrokh Mortazavi]
- [09:05] Introducing API Analyzer [Olia Gavrysh]
- [10:12] The MVP Show - Episode 5: Norway - Iris Classon [Seth Juarez, Iris Classon]
- [11:05] Generating Photorealistic Images of Fake Celebrities with Artificial Intelligence
Picks of the Week!
- Jeremy's Pick of the Week:[12:04] Cosmic rays unlock new secrets in Egypt's Great Pyramid [Swapna Krishna]
- Christina's Pick of the Week:[12:52] The Improbable Origins of PowerPoint [David C. Brock]
