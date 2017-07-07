TWC9: 7++ 4 C++, UWP Community Toolkit v1.5, EditorConfig Reference, Dream.Build.Play 2017 and more...
This week on Channel 9, Vlad and Nikola discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:20] Channel 9: subscribe to show feature!
- [01:01] 7++ reasons to move your C++ code to Visual Studio 2017
- [02:26] Announcing UWP Community Toolkit 1.5 [Nikola Metulev]
- [03:58] EditorConfig Reference for C# Developers [Kent Boogaart]
- [05:35] Debugging the BotBuilder SDK
- [07:11] Building And Debugging The dotnet new Templating Engine In Visual Studio [Chad Ramos]
- [08:26] Design patterns for microservices [Mike Wasson]
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola Pick of the Week:[10:00] A programmer turned Wikipedia into a classic text adventure [Sam Machkovech -> Kevan Davis]
- Vlad Pick of the Week:[11:33] Dream.Build.Play 2017
