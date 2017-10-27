This Week On Channel 9

TWC9: Azure OpenDev, Azure Cray, Azure Container Services, MR Capture Studio, Linuxbrew and more...

This week on Channel 9, Christina and Guest Host Ashley McNamara discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Azure, Java, Linux, Windows 10, Visual Studio Code, blockchain

