TWC9: Azure OpenDev, Azure Cray, Azure Container Services, MR Capture Studio, Linuxbrew and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Christina and Guest Host Ashley McNamara discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:33] Microsoft Azure OpenDev 10.2017
- [00:54] Cray Supercomputers are coming to Azure [Jason Zander]
- [01:34] Introducing AKS (managed Kubernetes) and Azure Container Registry improvements [Gabe Monroy]
- [02:34] Q&A: Meet Asma Khalid, The First Female MVP In Pakistan
- [03:28] The [Visual Studio Code] Icon Journey [Chris Dias]
- [05:17] Open Sourcing the Java Debugger for Visual Studio Code [Xiaokai He]
- [06:21] Microsoft adds multithreading to Node.js for compute-heavy apps [Paul Krill]
- [06:53] Explanimators - Blockchain
- [08:09] Mixed Reality Capture Studios now open
Picks of the Week!
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
Follow @CH9
Follow @film_girl
Follow @ashleymcnamara
Follow @gduncan411
