TWC9: Azure OpenDev, Azure Cray, Azure Container Services, MR Capture Studio, Linuxbrew and more...

This week on Channel 9, Christina and Guest Host Ashley McNamara discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Ashley's Pick of the Week:[08:57] OpenAI

Christina's Pick of the Week:[09:56] Linuxbrew

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.

Follow @CH9

Follow @film_girl

Follow @ashleymcnamara

Follow @gduncan411