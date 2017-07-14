TWC9: Babylon.js 3.0, Paint 3D Holographic Models, Peek Inside the AI Labs and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and returning guest host Killian McCoy discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:54] Announcing Babylon.js 3.0 [David Catuhe]
- [02:05] Using Paint 3D to design 3D models for your Holographic applications [Abhijit Jana]
- [03:18] Microsoft Azure Stack is ready to order now [Mike Neil]
- [04:24] Largest FREE Microsoft eBook Giveaway! [Eric Ligman]
- [05:12] Samsung Releases 4th Preview of Visual Studio Tools for Tizen including support for .NET Core 2.0 Preview [Scott Hunter]
- [05:58] Ubuntu now in the Windows Store: Updates to Linux on Windows 10 and Important Tips [Scott Hanselman]
- [06:57] A sneak peek inside Microsoft's AI research labs - BBC Newsnight [David Grossman]
- [08:05] The Story Behind the World’s Most Famous Desktop Background [Abigail Cain]
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[08:51] Presentation Translator, a Microsoft Garage project, Translates and Subtitles Live Presentations, [Download] Presentation Translator - A Microsoft Garage Experimental Project
- Killian's Pick of the Week:[09:36] Seeing AI App is Now Available in the iOS app store
The Discussion
-
Oh dear. I appear to be one of the poor saps that actually and actively supported Microsoft and still run a Windows 10 mobile. Where's the Seeing AI app in the Windows Store? Bloomin' iPhones!