TWC9: Build Tour Warsaw, Xbox at E3, .NET Fringe Conference, 5 Awesome #MSBuild Stories and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Vlad and [Host 2] discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- Build Tour Warsaw 2017
- [00:39] The Xbox E3 2017 Briefing: Everything You Need to Know [Will Tuttle]
- [01:28] E3 2017 press conferences: The 16 best announcements [Brian Crecente]
- [01:59] Take your web app to Azure [Brian Moore]
- [02:33] .NET Fringe Conference, James Montemagno - Embedinator 4000 - Lightning Talk - .NET Fringe 2017, Immo Landworth - .NET Standard for Library Authors - .NET Fringe 2017, Phillip Carter - Lightning Talk: .NET documentation - .NET Fringe 2017
- [03:05] 5 stories from #msbuild that inspired me – and hopefully you – as a developer [Vishwas Lele]
- [03:40] Alpha Testers Wanted for Progressive Web App Tools for VS Code [John Papa], Progressive web apps and the Windows ecosystem [Aaron Gustafson], The State of Progressive Web Apps [John Papa]
- [04:21] Welcome to Code Conversations! [Jon Galloway, Maria Naggaga]
Picks of the Week!
- Shen's Pick of the Week:[05:00] Divide and conquer: How Microsoft researchers used AI to master Ms. Pac-Man [Allison Linn]
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[05:47] MAGIX Movie Edit Pro in Windows Mixed Reality
