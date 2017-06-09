TWC9: Build Touring in Beijing, Xbox at E3, Holographic Cortana and more...
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Petri discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:30] Microsoft Build Tour Update
- [01:28] Build Tour Workshops
- [01:56] Xbox At E3 2017: Everything You Need To Know [Larry Hryb aka Major Nelson]
- [02:34] A Closer Look At The Project Scorpio Xbox Developer Kit [Larry Hryb aka Major Nelson]
- [03:01] Xbox Unleashed: Our deep-dive study of how millions use Xbox Live [Kyle Orland]
- [03:44] Enterprise Application Patterns using Xamarin.Forms [David Britch]
- [04:25] RetroPie and X-Arcade Tankstick - The perfect Retro Arcade (plus keybindings and config and how-to)
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[05:00] Watch a working concept of a holographic Cortana assistant [Andrew Liptak, Jarem Archer]
- Petri's Pick of the Week:[05:55] Presenting the winners of the Project Malmo Collaborative AI Challenge [Noburu Kuno]
