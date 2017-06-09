Sign in to queue
TWC9: Build Touring in Beijing, Xbox at E3, Holographic Cortana and more...

Description

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Petri discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.

 


Tags:

E3, Xbox, Cortana, Build, Xbox One, Xamarin.forms

