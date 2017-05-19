TWC9: Build, Windows Template Studio, Python in VS 2017 and more...
This week on Channel 9, guest hosts Killian, Shen and Petri discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:42] Announcing Microsoft Build Tour 2017 [Pete Brown]
- [01:43] Build 2017: Sparking the next wave of creativity with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update [Terry Myerson]
- [02:14] https://channel9.msdn.com/Events/Build/2017/
- [03:25] Announcing Windows Template Studio [Michael Crump, Clint Rutkas], Windows Template Studio Resource Roundup [Michael Crump]
- [04:33] Project Rome: Driving user engagement across devices, apps and platforms [Vikas Bhatia]
- [05:58] Xamarin Live Player FAQ [Joseph Hill]
- [06:50] A Lap Around Python in Visual Studio 2017 [Usman Anwer]
- [07:35] 12 More Extensions for Visual Studio 2015 and 2017 [Terrence Dorsey]
- [08:06] Free eBook/Guide on ‘.NET Microservices – Architecture for Containerized .NET Applications’ [Cesar de la Torre]
- [08:49] New VS enterprise deployment documentation
Picks of the Week!
- Killian's Pick of the Week: [09:35] #MSBuild Day 2 Keynote
- Petri's Pick of the Week:[10:00] Mono 5.0.0 Release Notes
- Shen's Pick of the Week:[10:50] Build Amazing Apps with Fluent Design
