Sign in to queue
This Week On Channel 9

TWC9: This Week on Channel 9 Turns Nine!

Play TWC9: This Week on Channel 9 Turns Nine!

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

This week on Channel 9, Vlad, The Channel 9 Guy, and guest host Drew Robbins discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Producer Note: Next week is actually a normal show, it's the show after that that's going to be fun. :)

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.





Tags:

.NET, Training, C9, IoT, Windows 10, Hololens, Microsoft Edge, UWP apps

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      buddhikaw

      Congratz channel 9 !!!

    • User profile image
      tgrt

      re: Channel 9 UWP app features

      ...except the app doesn't have the ability to post or read comments even after all this time. :/

    Add Your 2 Cents