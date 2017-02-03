TWC9: This Week on Channel 9 Turns Nine!
Description
This week on Channel 9, Vlad, The Channel 9 Guy, and guest host Drew Robbins discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [03:28] TWC9 is Nine! Episode #1
- [04:56] Channel 9 site back in the day...
- [05:24] Drew Robbins
- [05:55] Announcing the new Channel 9 UWP App [Vi]
- [06:46] Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15025 for PC & Bug Bash [Dona Sarkar]
- [07:44] Update to Visual Studio 2017 Release Candidate [John Montgomery]
- [08:15] Announcing .NET Core, .NET Native and NuGet Updates in VS 2017 RC [Rich Lander]
- [09:46] The .NET Language Strategy [Mads Torgersen]
- [10:19] Introducing WebRTC 1.0 and interoperable real-time communications in Microsoft Edge [Bernard Aboba]
- [11:41] Microsoft, Hackster and Raspberry Pi Launch IoT Virtual Bootcamp!
- [12:47] Samsung Releases New Preview of Visual Studio Tools for Tizen [Samsung Tizen team]
- [13:50] CAE Healthcare announces first mixed reality ultrasound simulation solution with Microsoft HoloLens, http://caehealthcare.com/hololens (Found Via MSPowerUser - HoloLens application developed for ultra-sound training)
Picks of the Week!
- Drew's Pick of the Week:[16:02] de:code 2017
- Nine Guy's Pick of the Week:[17:06] Mixing Reality with Virtual Reality [Drew Gottlieb]
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[18:00] Windows Developer Day
Producer Note: Next week is actually a normal show, it's the show after that that's going to be fun. :)
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
Follow @CH9
Follow @metulev
Follow @vladkol
Follow @drewrobbins
Follow @gduncan411
