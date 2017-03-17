TWC9: Data Amp, Iterations on Infinity, Programming Language for the Visually Impaired and more...

Sign in to queue
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.




ALM, Education, JavaScript, Virtual Machines, Visual Studio ALM, NodeJS, Windows 10

