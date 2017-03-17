TWC9: Data Amp, Iterations on Infinity, Programming Language for the Visually Impaired and more...
Play TWC9: Data Amp, Iterations on Infinity, Programming Language for the Visually Impaired and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:33] Microsoft Data Amp - where data gets to work
- [01:29] Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 15052 Released [Clint Rutkas]
- [03:01] Iterations on infinity [John Lea]
- [03:56] Visual Studio 2017 Poster [Tim Sneath]
- [04:57] Visual Studio ALM VM [Sachin Hridayraj]
- [06:23] Gotchas with upgrading to Visual Studio 2017 [Daniel Crabtree]
- [08:06] Notes from the Node.js VM Summit [Arunesh Chandra]
- [09:20] New on MVA: Learning paths and badges! [Matthew Calder], Introduction to C++ and DirectX Game Development Jump Start
- [11:17] Microservices primer with Azure Service Fabric [Andrei Dzimchuk]
Picks of the Week!
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[12:45] With Project Torino, Microsoft creates a physical programming language inclusive of visually impaired children [Allison Linn]
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[15:46] Microsoft has created an A.I. that can write its own code [QuHarrison Terry]
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
