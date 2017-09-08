TWC9: Equifax Data Breach, Windows 10 Oct 17th, Future Decoded, AI Interoperability, Robot House Builders and more...
Play TWC9: Equifax Data Breach, Windows 10 Oct 17th, Future Decoded, AI Interoperability, Robot House Builders and more...
This week on Channel 9, Christina and Bryan discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:35] Equifax Says Data Breach Could Impact 143 Million [Todd Haselton]
- [01:24] Create and play this holiday with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update coming Oct. 17 [Terry Myerson]
- [02:01] Microsoft Future Decoded
- [02:41] Introducing Razor Pages [Seth Juarez, Ryan Nowak]
- [03:11] The HoloLens and the Future of Crime Scene Investigation [Asavin Wattanajantra]
- [04:06] PC Building Simulator lets you build a custom rig without lifting a finger [Rich Edmonds]
Picks of the Week!
- Christina's Pick of the Week:[05:00] Microsoft and Facebook create open ecosystem for AI model interoperability [Eric Boyd]
- Bryan's Pick of the Week:[06:18] An army of robots planned, designed, and built this 3-story house from the ground up [Nikolay Nikolov]
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
