TWC9: How TWC9 Should REALLY be Hosted...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad get kicked out of the studio by some special guests who then discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [01:20] Follow @danielfe
- [02:10] Follow @briankel
- [03:04] Happy 15th Birthday .NET! [Beth Massi]
- [03:57] Welcoming Jon Galloway as the new Executive Director of the .NET Foundation [Martin Woodward]
- [04:56] Five things you didn't know about me
- [05:28] Martin is back in VSTS!
- [06:01] .NET Core Roadmap
- [07:07] Microsoft Build 2017 – come code with us [Scott Guthrie]
- [08:02] Join Us: Visual Studio 2017 Launch Event and 20th Anniversary [Julia Liuson]
- [08:41] How to make an offline installer for VS2017 [Scott Hanselman]
- [08:41] Announcing UWP Community Toolkit 1.3 [David Catuhe and Giorgio Sardo]
- [10:23] Microsoft’s new Spectator View rig lets you share what you’re seeing on the HoloLens with others [Mehedi Hassan]
- [11:11] Microsoft shares open source system for training drones, other gadgets to move safely on their own [Allison Linn]
- [12:43] The 68 things the CLR does before executing a single line of your code (*) [Matt Warren]
Picks of the Week!
- Brian's Pick of the Week: [13:46] Some friendly advice from the Redmond Public Safety department on nighttime nude jogging [Raymond Chen]
- Dan's Pick of the Week:[14:36] Developer docs are now all in one place, on docs.microsoft.com [Kip Kniskern], http://docs.microsoft.com
Ahhh, I've missed this. :) Good times, guys, thanks for having us old timers back for a show!