TWC9: Ice Cream Thursday, Edge Web Summit, Ultimate C# Tools, ARKit + HoloLens and much more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Christina and Seth discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:43] Microsoft Edge Web Summit 2017
- [01:18] The Ultimate List of C# Tools: IDEs, Profilers, Automation Tools, and More [Angela Stringfellow]
- [01:56] Ignite
- [02:11] Microsoft Tech Summit is back – register for a free event near you!
- [02:35] Save time using new developer tools for Microsoft Teams
- [03:42] Get a look behind the curtain at Artificial Intelligence [Matthew Calder]
- [04:38] .NET Core vs .NET Framework: How to Pick a .NET Runtime for an Application [Angela Stringfellow]
- [05:26] Devs Use ARKit to Make an iPhone Motion Controller for HoloLens [Ben Lang] (via Developer marries HoloLens and ARKit, produces terrifying child)
- [06:42] Azure Tips and Tricks Part 15 - Underlying Software in Azure Cloud Shell, Complete list of Azure Tips and Tricks [Michael Crump]
Picks of the Week!
- Christina's Pick of the Week:[07:20] Anime-Style Illustrations Created In Microsoft Excel [Brian Ashcraft]
- Seth's Pick of the Week:[08:46] An Introduction to Blockchain with Mark Russinovich [Mark Russinovich, Seth Juarez]
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
