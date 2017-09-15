This Week On Channel 9

TWC9: Ice Cream Thursday, Edge Web Summit, Ultimate C# Tools, ARKit + HoloLens and much more...

Play TWC9: Ice Cream Thursday, Edge Web Summit, Ultimate C# Tools, ARKit + HoloLens and much more...
Sign in to queue

Description

This week on Channel 9, Christina and Seth discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.



 

Tags:

C#, Excel, teams, Artificial Intelligence, Hololens, Microsoft Edge, blockchain

Embed

Download

Download this episode

Download captions

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents