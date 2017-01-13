TWC9: Kicking off the year with CES, Windows Holographic VR headsets, Windows Developer Day and more...
This week on Channel 9, Vlad and Petri discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:37] How many ways is the face of tech changing? Guggs video provides great primer for CES 2017, CES 2017: LG unveils new Gram laptops powered by Windows 10, CES 2017: Toshiba debuts new Portégé X20W 2-in-1 convertible with Windows 10, CES 2017: Acer announces new PCs for gaming, immersive 4K entertainment and virtual reality
- [02:24] Microsoft shows off Windows Holographic VR headsets
- [03:54] Windows Developer Day—Creators Update
- [05:05] Microsoft’s [SQL Server] Database Was the Surprise Software Hit of the Year [Klint Finley]
- [06:18] Visual Studio Toolbox: SQL Server Extension for Visual Studio Code [Robert Green, Eric Kang]
- [07:01] What .NET Developers ought to know to start in 2017 [Scott Hanselman]
- [08:04] Windows developer virtual machines – December 2016 build [Clint Rutkas]
- [09:19] A Penultimate Guide (aka Sara Ford's Getting Git Tip Series") [Sara Ford]
- [10:16] Bing Helps You Reach New Year’s Health Goals
Picks of the Week!
- Petri's Pick of the Week:[11:03] Artificial intelligence takes on machine reading, Christmas carols and eye disease – Weekend Reading: Dec. 30 edition [Susanna Ray]
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[12:26] Introduction to Microsoft CNTK Machine Learning Tool [James D. McCaffrey]
