TWC9: Last Show of 2016

This week on Channel 9, Scott Klein and Robert Green discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:40] Cortana to open up to new devices and developers with Cortana Skills Kit and Cortana Devices SDK
- [03:09] More Ways to Make Smart Bots [Colleen Estrada], QnA Maker
- [04:56] Updating Visual Studio 2017 Release Candidate [John Montgomery]
- [07:31] Announcing Microsoft ASP.NET WebHooks V1 [Henrik F Nielsen]
- [09:12] New Updates to Web Tools in Visual Studio 2017 RC [Daniel Roth]
- [09:50] Updating Visual Studio 2017 RC – .NET Core Tooling improvements [Joe Morris, David Carmona]
- [10:17] Enroll in the Calendar.help preview and let Cortana schedule your meetings
- [11:40] Microsoft Ventures: Making the long bet on AI + people [Nagraj Kashyap]
- [13:34] Connect(“demos”); // 2016: BikeSharing360 on GitHub [Erika Ehrli Cabral]
- [14:54] Windows 10 Tip: How to stream Xbox One games to your Windows 10 PC with Oculus Rift [Elana Pidgeon]
- [17:50] Research papers in the .NET source [Matt Warren]
- [20:34] Someone made an Xbox One controller table and it’s awesome [Brad Stephenson]
- [22:24] NASA Shares the Universe on Pinterest and GIPHY
Picks of the Week!
- Robert's Pick of the Week: [23:45] Xamarin Dev Days Live
- Scott's Pick of the Week:[25:11] SQL Server + C#: What’s new
Producer Note: This is the last TWC9 for 2016. Thanks to all our hosts, the production staff and most importantly, YOU, our audience! Thank you again, please have a safe and happy holidays. See you in 2017!
