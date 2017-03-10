TWC9: Launch is a Go[ne]! VS 2017 News, Tips, Related Posts, 20 Years in Review and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:59] Announcing Visual Studio 2017 General Availability… and more [Julia Liuson]
- [02:30] What's New in Visual Studio 2017, Release Notes
- [03:41] Visual Studio 2017: Productivity, Performance, and Partners [John Montgomery]
- [05:04] Announcing New ASP.NET Core and Web Development Features in Visual Studio 2017 [Jeffrey T. Fritz]
- [05:51] Announcing .NET Core Tools 1.0 [Rich Lander]
- [06:52] Productivity Power Tools for Visual Studio 2017 [Justin Clareburt]
- [07:45] Create an offline installer for Visual Studio 2017, How to make an offline installer for VS2017 [Scott Hanselman]
- [09:16] Launch Event On Demand
- [09:52] 20 Years of Visual Studio: Visual InterDev 1.0, 20 Years of Visual Studio: Visual Basic [Paul Thurrott]
- [12:36] .NET Rocks: Twenty Years of Visual Studio with Julia Liuson
- [13:22] New Visual Studio Previews [Found via Visual Studio Preview Provides an Early Peek at New Features]
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[14:18] Building the Terminator Vision HUD in HoloLens
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[15:53] Windows Server on ARM: It's happening [Mary Jo Foley]
